EU wrangling over farming subsidy reforms pushed to June

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :EU agriculture ministers will return next month to the thorny issue of reforming the bloc's vast farming subsidies after a meeting this week failed to produce agreement, officials said on Friday.

"Although progress was made in several areas, a number of key issues remained outstanding. It was therefore decided to postpone talks until the next meeting of agriculture and fisheries ministers in June," the European Council said in a statement.