Open Menu

Eubanks Beats Harris In Mallorca Open To Reach First Final

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Eubanks beats Harris in Mallorca Open to reach first final

Santa Ponça, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Christopher Eubanks beat Lloyd Harris 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (11/9) on Friday to reach the Mallorca Open final where he will face Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

The American, who ousted compatriot Ben Shelton on the way to reaching his first tour level final, fought back to triumph after losing the first set to South African Harris.

Eubanks saved three match points at 4-5 down in the third set and won in the tie-break, a day after winning two against Arthur Rinderknech.

Both players survived two more match points each in the thrilling tie-break before the South African fired long.

Mannarino ended the run of German Yannick Hanfmann, who beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas and retiring Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez earlier this week, with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 win.

Fourth seed Mannarino, whose best surface is grass and who has reached the Wimbledon fourth round three times, has won only two of his previous 11 ATP finals.

Related Topics

World German Best Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj sea ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mos ..

UAE leaders congratulate Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on success of Hajj season

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Chile

3 hours ago
 UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new histori ..

UAE-Armenia relations are witnessing a new historical era: UAE Ambassador

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

11 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

11 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

16 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

16 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

1 day ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

1 day ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

1 day ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous