Eubanks beats Harris in Mallorca Open to reach first final

(@FahadShabbir)

Santa Ponça, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Christopher Eubanks beat Lloyd Harris 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (11/9) on Friday to reach the Mallorca Open final where he will face Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

The American, who ousted compatriot Ben Shelton on the way to reaching his first tour level final, fought back to triumph after losing the first set to South African Harris.

Eubanks saved three match points at 4-5 down in the third set and won in the tie-break, a day after winning two against Arthur Rinderknech.

Both players survived two more match points each in the thrilling tie-break before the South African fired long.

Mannarino ended the run of German Yannick Hanfmann, who beat world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas and retiring Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez earlier this week, with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 win.

Fourth seed Mannarino, whose best surface is grass and who has reached the Wimbledon fourth round three times, has won only two of his previous 11 ATP finals.