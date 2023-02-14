UrduPoint.com

Eurasian Countries Continue Support For Relief Efforts In Quake-hit Türkiye

Published February 14, 2023

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Nine days after two major earthquakes struck southern Türkiye, Caucasian and Central Asian countries continue to lend support to the quake-hit country in its rescue and relief efforts.

Azerbaijan's Emergency Situations Ministry said early Tuesday that search and rescue operations in the Kahramanmaras region, the epicenter of the major earthquakes that took place last week, led to the rescue of 51 people, and recovery of 655 bodies.

"Search and rescue operations are continuing with the use of special technical means, as well as rescue dogs," the statement said.

Since the beginning of search and rescue operations, Kazakh rescuers have rescued seven people and retrieved 80 bodies, the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry said early Tuesday.

The statement noted that search and rescue operations are ongoing in the cities of Gaziantep and Nurdagi, where Kazakh rescuers are operating in two and one sites, respectively.

On Monday, the Kyrgyz Emergency Situations Ministry announced that 35 additional personnel, including doctors and rescuers, were being flown to Türkiye.

The ministry also said that humanitarian goods in the form of 49 nursing homes, mobile tents, and medicines were also being sent with the personnel.

On the same day, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that its personnel thus far examined 340 destroyed buildings and structures, dismantled rubble from 107 sites, and retrieved the bodies of 26 people in the city of Antakya in the Hatay region.

According to the latest figures, at least 31,643 people have been killed and over 80,000 others wounded after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes struck 10 southern Turkish provinces within the space of a few hours on Feb. 6, affecting around 13 million people.

The earthquakes hit Kahramanmaras and nine other provinces, namely Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors.

