ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Eurasian countries on Friday supported the ongoing relief efforts in quake-hit Türkiye by assigning hundreds of rescue and medical personnel, along with essential equipment and supplies.

Azerbaijan's Emergency Situations Ministry said early Thursday that as a result of search and rescue operations carried out in the Kahramanmaras region, 53 people were rescued from the rubble while 729 bodies were recovered and handed to the authorities.

Later in the day, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation announced that it sent another batch of humanitarian aid, including 105 tons of heaters and tents, to Türkiye.

The Georgian Interior Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that its personnel working in the Adiyaman region have been fully rotated, and that a new 100-member rescue team will carry out search and rescue operations in the city of Antakya in the Hatay region.

"Heads of the operational headquarters of the Georgian rescue forces and specialized rescuers still remain in Türkiye," the statement said.

Separately, Georgia's Ambassador to Ankara Giorgi Janjgava said on Twitter that seven trucks containing humanitarian aid from Tbilisi are in Ankara and that they will be heading to the earthquake zone.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service late Wednesday said its personnel examined 438 destroyed buildings and structures, dismantled rubble from 127 sites, and retrieved the bodies of 55 people since the start of their operation.