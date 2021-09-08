Euro 2004 winner Zagorakis steps down as Greek FA president

(@FahadShabbir)

Athens, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Greece's Euro 2004-winning captain Theo Zagorakis announced on Wednesday that he has resigned as president of the country's football federation after just five months in the position.

The 49-year-old former midfielder earned 120 caps between 1994 and 2007.

While Zagorakis did not give an immediate reason for his surprise resignation, local media reported he could not tolerate the situation he encountered in Greek football and the "war in the background" for control of the federation.

Zagorakis was appointed to the post after winning 66 of 68 votes in the elections last March.

He was also backed by the big four clubs (Olympiakos, Panathinaikos, PAOK and Aris) as well as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and deputy sports minister Lefteris Avgenakis.

Zagorakis has been a member of the European Parliament for the ruling conservative New Democracy party since 2014.