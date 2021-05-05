UrduPoint.com
Euro 2020 Squads Increased To 26 Players Due To COVID-19 Considerations

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

LONDON, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :UEFA confirmed on Tuesday that squads for the EURO 2020 will be increased from 23 players to 26 in case participating teams suffer from player shortages due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The UEFA Executive Committee decided to "exceptionally increase the squads for all participating teams," read a media release, so as "to mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players due to possible positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantine measures." All the teams will be asked to submit their squad on June 1, but unlimited replacements in the event of serious injury or illness before the first match is allowed as long as the replacements are medically certified.

Players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been declared "close contacts" are considered cases of serious illness, so they can be replaced before the first match.

However, the maximum number permitted for each match will remain at 23 for each team and a player who has been replaced cannot be re-added to the squad.

A total of 11 European cities will host the football feast from June 11 to July 11, which has been postponed for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

