Euro 2024 qualifying: What they said

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Key quotes on the third day of Euro 2024 qualifying on Saturday: "The truth is that I thank you for everything, for being here, for trusting me. I feel like I am an 18-year-old boy. I want to enjoy it." -- Making his international debut at 32, Joselu thanks new Spain coach Luis de la Fuente for selecting him. The player scored two goals in the 3-0 win against Norway.

"I got a bit overwhelmed to be honest, a bit emotional. I've been waiting for this moment for so long.

" -- Wales' Nathan Broadhead after scoring a stoppage-time equaliser on his debut in the 1-1 draw in Croatia.

"It's a really good start but we have to try and back it up on Tuesday against the Spanish." -- Scotland coach Steve Clarke after the 3-0 home win over Cyprus.

"Scotland have some good players. Imagine having a Manchester United player on the bench."-- Cyprus coach Temuri Ketsbaia on Scott McTominay who came on as a substitute to score twice for the Scots.