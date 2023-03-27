UrduPoint.com

Euro 2024 Qualifying: What They Said

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Euro 2024 qualifying: What they said

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Key quotes on the fourth day of Euro 2024 qualifying on Sunday: "There's so much I've got to learn. I want to win the game in two ends of the pitch. I've always wanted to be someone who can do a bit of everything. I have the best chances with the ones in that dressing room.

Every chance I get I want to learn about the game." -- England's Jude Bellingham after the 2-0 win over Ukraine.

"It feels like we have a really good atmosphere in the changing room. We want to express ourselves but there's a side of us with a bit of nastiness. We need to cover all sides of the game and I think we're doing that really well at the moment."-- Bellingham again.

