Euro area annual inflation at 8.5% in February

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Annual inflation in the eurozone stood at 8.5% in February, according to final data released on Friday.

The rate dipped slightly from January's 8.6%, but was still well above 5.9% in February 2022, Eurostat reported.

Food, alcohol and tobacco had the largest contribution to the main reading (up 3.10 percentage points), followed by services (up 2.

02 percentage points), non-energy industrial goods (up 1.74 percentage points), and energy (up 1.64 percentage points).

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.8% in February.

Annual consumer inflation in the EU was at 9.9% in February, edging down from 10% in January.

The lowest annual inflation rates were in Luxembourg (4.8%), Belgium (5.4%), and Spain (6%), while the highest were in Hungary (25.8%), Latvia (20.1%), and the Czech Republic (18.4%).