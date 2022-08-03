UrduPoint.com

Euro Area Retail Sales Dive 1.2% In June

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Euro area retail sales dive 1.2% in June

ANKARA, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Euro area retail sales fell 1.2% month-on-month in June as rising prices and lower confidence dented consumer spending, according to latest data released on Wednesday.

"In the euro area in June, compared with May, the volume of retail trade decreased by 2.6% for nonfood products, by 1.1% for automotive fuels and by 0.4% for food, drinks and tobacco," read a statement by Eurostat, the EU's statistical office.

On an annual basis, retail sales in the euro area declined by 3.

7%.

The eurozone/euro area, or EA19, represents member states that use the bloc's single Currency – the euro – while the EU27 includes all of its member countries.

For the EU, retail sales were down 1.3% in June on a monthly basis, along with an annual drop of 2.8%.

The largest monthly decreases were in Denmark (minus 3.8%), the Netherlands (minus 3.4%) and Estonia (minus 2.4%).

On the flip side, Ireland and Malta (both 0.5%), Finland (0.3%) and Austria (0.2%) recorded the highest increases.

Related Topics

Ireland Austria Estonia Finland Malta Netherlands Denmark Euro May June All

Recent Stories

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priorit ..

Secretary-General: Social Development is a Priority for OIC

47 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaib ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, WDO Executive Director and ..

47 minutes ago
 OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of F ..

OIC Calls for Urgent Action to Avert the Risk of Famine in Somalia

47 minutes ago
 Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in ..

Our top three choices for mid-range smartphones in Pakistan and why the HUAWEI n ..

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 ..

Pakistan name squads for Netherlands ODIs and T20 Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 vivo Y55 Wins Youthâ€™s Hearts in Pakistan

Vivo Y55 Wins Youthâ€™s Hearts in Pakistan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.