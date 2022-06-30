Euro area unemployment rate falls to 6.6% in May

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The euro area unemployment rate decreased to 6.6% in May, down from 6.7% a month ago, the EU statistical office said on Thursday.

The number of jobless people in the euro area fell by 81,000 from April, hitting 11 million in May, Eurostat data showed. The unemployment rate in the region was 8.1% in May 2021.

Nearly 2 million people under the age of 25 were unemployed in the euro area, bringing the youth unemployment rate last month to 13.1%. The unemployment rate for women fell to 7.1% in May while it was down to 6.2% for men.

The EU unemployment rate was 6.1% in May 2022, stable compared with this April and down from 7.3% in May 2021. Some 13.1 million people were jobless in the bloc as of May, down by 73,000 month-on-month.