UrduPoint.com

Euro Area Unemployment Rate Falls To 6.6% In May

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Euro area unemployment rate falls to 6.6% in May

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The euro area unemployment rate decreased to 6.6% in May, down from 6.7% a month ago, the EU statistical office said on Thursday.

The number of jobless people in the euro area fell by 81,000 from April, hitting 11 million in May, Eurostat data showed. The unemployment rate in the region was 8.1% in May 2021.

Nearly 2 million people under the age of 25 were unemployed in the euro area, bringing the youth unemployment rate last month to 13.1%. The unemployment rate for women fell to 7.1% in May while it was down to 6.2% for men.

The EU unemployment rate was 6.1% in May 2022, stable compared with this April and down from 7.3% in May 2021. Some 13.1 million people were jobless in the bloc as of May, down by 73,000 month-on-month.

Related Topics

Euro April May Women From Million

Recent Stories

Government reduces the sales tax on active pharmac ..

Government reduces the sales tax on active pharmaceutical ingredients by 1 perce ..

39 minutes ago
 PCB reveals the central contracts for cricketers f ..

PCB reveals the central contracts for cricketers for 2022-23

56 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Bat ..

Vivo Y55 with Super-Fast Processor and Massive Battery Launching Soon in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Me ..

Sindh districts including Karachi warned by the Met Office of urban flooding in ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid ..

Pakistan records the highest number of daily Covid cases since March

3 hours ago
 Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: ..

Pakistan stands ready to work closely with China: PM

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.