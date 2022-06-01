Euro area unemployment stable at 6.8 percent in April, still at record low

ANKARA, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Unemployment in the euro area was stable at 6.8% in April, but still at a record low, the European Union statistical office said on Wednesday.

Compared to April 2021, unemployment fell by 2.

1 million in the euro area, Eurostat said. The youth unemployment rate was 13.9% for the month, down from 14% in the previous month.Compared to March, youth unemployment dropped by 1,000 in the euro area.

The unemployment rate for women remained stable at 7.2% in April, while the rate for men fell from 6.5% to 6.4%.