Euro Ban Will Fire Up Man City Says Rodgers

Fri 21st February 2020

Euro ban will fire up Man City says Rodgers

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes Manchester City will use their shock European ban to inspire them to a successful end to the season.

Pep Guardiola's side were hit with a two-year suspension from the Champions League and Europa League and fined 30 million Euros by UEFA on Friday for alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.

Leicester face City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday in the Premier League champions' second game since the ban.

Second placed City, who plan to appeal against the suspension, beat West Ham 2-0 on Wednesday to four points clear of third placed Leicester in the Premier League table.

While Guardiola's men are 22 points behind leaders Liverpool, Rodgers doesn't expect any slip in City's standards following the ban, with this season's Champions League, the FA Cup and League Cup all available as potential trophies to ease their pain.

"It will galvanise them as a squad, these types of situations where there's questions around the club," Rodgers told reporters on Thursday.

"The players will become stronger for it, they will show that spirit, I'm pretty much sure of that.

"They'll want to show no matter what the issues are, they're still very talented players.

"It's an ongoing process, of course, but I think for Pep and his players they'll be very determined to finish the season as strong as they can, in every competition they are in." Meanwhile, Rodgers denied Leicester have made any approach to sign Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana.

Lallana, 31, is out of contract at the end of the season and it has been reported Leicester have spoken to his representatives.

But Rodgers, in charge at Liverpool when they signed Lallana from Southampton in 2014, insisted no contact had been made.

"I've seen a lot of stuff around Adam and that we've approached Liverpool and what not, which obviously isn't the case," he said.

"But Adam is a wonderful player and not only that he's got a great attitude.

"When I took him into Liverpool he was unfortunate early on with injuries, but he showed when he's fit and available he's a fantastic player.

"He's at the stage of his contract where he will have options I'm sure. But certainly what's been put out there over these last few days, it's not the case."

