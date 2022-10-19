UrduPoint.com

Euro Kings Italy Nursing World Cup Wound As Another Rebuild Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Euro kings Italy nursing World Cup wound as another rebuild begins

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Italy are still hurting as the European champions sit on the sidelines while the rest of international football's elite prepares to descend on Qatar for the upcoming World Cup.

Roberto Mancini will once again have to watch the tournament on television as he begins another Azzurri rebuild while all eyes are on the Gulf.

And the determined coach of the four-time world champions is not hiding the hurt that missing out for the second time in a row has brought one of football's most important countries.

"The World Cup is a cut that will bleed right to the end, we can only heal it by winning the next one," he said after drawing England in qualifying for Euro 2024.

Italy's pain has been doubled because Mancini had heralded their comeback to the pinnacle of the international game, creating a formidable team unit from the ashes of the 2018 World Cup qualification disaster.

His arrival after the misery of Gian Piero Ventura's tenure which ended with play-off devastation at the hands of Sweden was like a ray of sunshine for a country plunged into darkness.

The 57-year-old threw away the dusty old rule book which said Italy teams needed to be stodgy, cynical and disciplined, and built a team that didn't just win, but won with style.

Their triumph at Euro 2020 was supposed to be the consecration of Italy's return to the top table, but instead the partying of the warm summer nights led to a hangover which dragged well into this year and past their shock play-off defeat to North Macedonia.

By the time Italy were left shell-shocked by former Palermo man Aleksandar Trajkovski in his old stadium, back in March, a once cocksure 'Nazionale' were already badly off-form.

Mancini had led Italy to 13 wins in a row up to their Euro quarter-final victory over Belgium, during which time they scored 36 times and conceded just twice.

But between then and the North Macedonia collapse they drew six times in nine matches with five of their 13 goals coming in one of their two wins, against Lithuania.

And their displays afterwards hardly gave cause for optimism, thrashings at the hands of Argentina and Germany highlighting just how far behind Italy had fallen once more.

However there are still signs that Mancini has something to give, as recent wins over England and Hungary took them into the Nations League finals and suggested new players like Napoli forward Giacomo Raspadori might breathe some new life into a jaded squad.

And that's just as well as Mancini's contract runs until after the 2026 World Cup and he has every intention of seeing it out.

"I'm still young," Mancini said in March.

"My aim is to win a European Championship and a World Cup, and for the World Cup we will need to wait a bit.

"I like my job, I think I can still have fun and do something special with the boys."

Related Topics

Football World Job Qatar Germany Young Palermo Man Argentina Italy Belgium Sweden Lithuania Macedonia Hungary Euro March 2018 2020 TV All From Top Coach

Recent Stories

Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Sc ..

Ttitle: T20 World Cup 2022 Match 07 Ireland Vs. Scotland

18 minutes ago
 US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not A ..

US Learned From Ukraine Conflict Hypersonics Not Always Best Weapon to Use - Pen ..

8 hours ago
 Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 L ..

Lockheed Martin to Boost HIMARS Production to 96 Launchers Per Year - CEO

8 hours ago
 White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Comp ..

White House on Work of US Firms in S. Arabia: Companies to Make Own Decisions

8 hours ago
 EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

EU Proposes Mandatory Share in Joint Gas Purchases

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator ..

Imran Khan creating unrest in the country: Senator

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.