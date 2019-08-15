UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Euro T20 Slam Postponed To 2020 - Organisers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 02:00 AM

Euro T20 Slam postponed to 2020 - organisers

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :The inaugural Euro T20 Slam, a competition due to feature six city franchises based in Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, was postponed on Wednesday, just two weeks before it was due to start.

Stars such as New Zealand's Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum, South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn, England's World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan, Pakistan's Shahid Afridi, Australia's Shane Watson and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan had all been lined-up to play.

However, organisers say that the 2019 event has "reluctantly" been postponed.

"The board of the Euro T20 Slam, funding partners and franchise owners of this exciting new T20 tournament have reluctantly come to the decision that staging of the event will not be possible in 2019," said a tournament spokesman.

"We want to ensure that the inaugural staging of the Euro T20 Slam provides the best springboard to making this a truly flagship event on the global cricket Calendar.

"As such, we believe the right course of action is to postpone the Slam to a further date. This will give us the necessary breathing space to ensure we are ready to go."The Euro T20 Slam teams were due to play each other in a series of 33 matches from August 30 to September 22, with fixtures taking place in Dublin, Edinburgh and Amsterdam.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Afghanistan Shahid Afridi T20 World Australia Dublin Amsterdam Edinburgh Ireland South Africa Netherlands New Zealand Rashid Khan Euro August September 2019 National University Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Future Council for Blockchain holds second m ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Central Abattoir slaughters around 3,000 s ..

3 hours ago

RTA’s Al Merqab e-Hail, limo technology wins sma ..

4 hours ago

‘UAE Volunteers’ recruits complete 3,265,240 v ..

5 hours ago

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.