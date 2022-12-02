UrduPoint.com

Euro-zone Manufacturing PMI Up Slightly In November

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Euro-zone manufacturing PMI up slightly in November

ISTANBUL, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The euro area purchasing managers' index (PMI) grew slightly to 47.1 in November from 46.4 in the previous month, according to a release on Thursday by data provider S&P Global.

"However, by posting another sub-50.0 reading -- the fifth in as many months -- the headline index signaled a further deterioration in the health of the goods-producing sector," it noted.

The press release pointed to further easing in inflationary pressures, adding that the level of incoming new orders also "fell sharply once again as client demand in markets across the euro-zone and other parts of the globe deteriorated.

" Chris Williamson, a chief business economist at S&P Global, said the latest PMI data was a signal of moderation in the euro area manufacturing downturn.

Noting that supplier delivery times had lengthened over the last month, Williamson said: "Future output expectations have picked up slightly on improved supply chain and energy market signals, the latter buoyed by warmer than usual autumn weather, but confidence remains amongst the lowest seen over the past decade."

Related Topics

Weather Business Reading Euro November Market From First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

19 minutes ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

38 minutes ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

53 minutes ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd December 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.