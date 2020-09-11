Euronext says in talks to buy Milan stock exchange

Paris, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Pan-European stock market operator Euronext said Friday it is in negotiations with the London Stock Exchange to buy the Milan stock market.

Euronext -- which operates the stock exchanges of Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Oslo and Paris -- confirmed in a statement "it is currently in discussions with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to submit an offer to London Stock Exchange Group plc for the acquisition of the business and key operational assets of Borsa Italiana.""A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate," it said.