Euronext to buy Milan stock exchange for 4.33 bn euros

Paris, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Pan-European stock market operator Euronext has agreed to buy the Milan bourse from the London Stock Exchange (LSE) for 4.33 billion Euros, the companies said Friday.

The LSE said previously it was considering a sale in order to meet EU regulator requirements that it divest certain assets in order to get approval for its purchase of US financial data provider Refinitiv.

Euronext will also acquire the Italian platform MTS which will give it access to the sovereign debt market.