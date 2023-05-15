UrduPoint.com

Europe And US Battle For Top UN Migration Job

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Europe and US battle for top UN migration job

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :After an unusually acrimonious leadership battle, the International Organization for Migration kicked off an election on Monday to determine whether its current chief or one of his deputies should run the United Nations agency.

The IOM's 175 member states face a choice between backing former Portuguese government minister Antonio Vitorino for a second term, or supporting his US deputy Amy Pope to steer the organisation for the next five years.

The secret ballot is taking place at a Geneva conference centre, and observers said it could take several voting rounds, possibly spilling into Tuesday, before a winner is declared.

The IOM was founded in 1951 to handle the displacements in Europe following World War II but only became a UN agency seven years ago.

The race for the top job at the organisation comes at a critical time, as global numbers of migrants soar.

The Geneva-based body is the leading international body addressing the needs of some 281 million migrants throughout the world, according to a 2020 estimate.

The drawn-out campaign for the director general position has caused a rift between Washington -- which has invested heavily in ushering an American back into a traditionally US-held leadership role -- and its European allies, observers say.

"It does seem to have caused a certain amount of diplomatic consternation," Megan Bradley, an associate professor at McGill University in Montreal and an expert on the IOM, told AFP.

Within the UN system, agency chiefs who wish to take on a second term are typically shooed in without challenge.

When Pope announced her candidacy in October, "it was a bit of a shock", a European diplomat in Geneva acknowledged to AFP on condition of anonymity.

"It was not seen as a friendly move." Vitorino, a 66-year-old former Portuguese defence minister and deputy prime minister who became IOM chief in 2018, has meanwhile appeared defiant.

"All my predecessors for 70 years made two mandates, and I don't see any reason for a successful first mandate not to be followed by a second mandate," he told AFP in March.

Vitorino enjoys particularly strong support from European countries and has been praised for effectively leading the rapidly expanding organisation.

But Pope, 49, who if elected would be the first woman to run the agency, insisted to AFP earlier this year that there was "a lot of room for improvement", saying she had the vision needed to take IOM "into the 21st century".

Related Topics

Election Century Prime Minister Defence Minister World United Nations Europe Washington Job Geneva March October Women 2018 2020 World War All From Government Top Race Million

Recent Stories

Feature: Arabian Saluki at ADIHEX represents Arabi ..

Feature: Arabian Saluki at ADIHEX represents Arabian hunting heritage

22 minutes ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini rings market-opening bell to c ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing Islamic Treas ..

22 minutes ago
 CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off ..

CABSAT 2023 and Integrate Middle East to kick off in Dubai on Tuesday

1 hour ago
 KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polishe ..

KEZAD Group, SWS Holding to collaborate on polished water processing and distrib ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accele ..

UAE Government and ICAO launch &#039;Global Accelerator Ambassador&#039; program ..

1 hour ago
  COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on ..

 COAS, UAE President discuss important matters on phone call

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.