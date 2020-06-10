Europe Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Libya
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 02:00 AM
Paris, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The EU's diplomatic chief and the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Italy urged Tuesday all parties fighting in Libya to stop military operations immediately and respect a ceasefire.
International efforts must include "the withdrawal of all foreign forces, mercenaries and military equipment supplied in violation of the UN arms embargo from all regions of Libya," a statement said.