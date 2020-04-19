UrduPoint.com
Europe Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 100,000: AFP Tally

Sun 19th April 2020

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 100,000: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus has killed more than 100,000 people in Europe, nearly two thirds of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally Saturday at 1800 GMT.

With a total 100,501 deaths out of 1,136,672 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed 157,163 worldwide.

The tallies are collated using date collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

