Europe Cruise To Laver Cup Triumph

Mon 27th September 2021

Los Angeles, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Europe completed a fourth consecutive victory in the Laver Cup team tennis tournament on Sunday, with doubles duo Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev downing Reilly Opelka and Denis Shapovalov to seal a 14-1 rout.

After a dominant day on Saturday which saw Team Europe win all four matches against Team World at Boston's TD Garden, the Europeans needed only one win on Sunday to seal victory.

It arrived in the opening match of the final day, with Russia's Rublev and Germany's Olympic champion Zverev defeating Opelka and Shapovalov 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 10-3.

The win extends Europe's unbroken reign of dominance in the tournament following wins in 2019 (Geneva), 2018 (Chicago) and 2017 (Prague).

The Laver Cup pits six top European players against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world.

Europe were heavy favourites to retain their crown with a team packed with six top-10 players including US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Zverev, Rublev, Matteo Berrettini and Casper Ruud.

The event is played over three days. Each day four matches are played -- three singles and a doubles -- with the first team to reach 13 points declared the winner.

