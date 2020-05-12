Europe emerges from confinement, but Asia infections spike

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Swathes of Europe began the long process of reopening from coronavirus lockdowns on Monday, but a resurgence of infections in China and South Korea offered a sobering reminder of the dangers of a second wave of cases.

The mixed fortunes illustrate the high-wire act governments face across the globe as they try to resuscitate shattered economies while keeping in check a pandemic that has now killed more than 282,000 people and infected over 4.1 million.

As France and Spain embraced new freedoms and Britain plotted a path to normality, the Chinese city of Wuhan where the pandemic was born reported a second day of new cases after a month without a sign of the virus.

And neighbouring South Korea announced its highest number of infections for more than a month driven by a cluster in a Seoul nightlife district.

With millions out of work and economies badly bruised, governments are desperate to hit the accelerator, but most are choosing a gradual approach as fears about a resurgence of the virus loom large.

In parts of Europe, officials have been emboldened by promising trends, with Spain's daily fatalities falling to 123 and Italy -- once Europe's epicentre -- reporting fewer than 1,000 patients in intensive care, the lowest since March 10 before the peak of its outbreak.

France has seen its daily fatalities decline for several days, though reported an uptick on Monday with 263, as it began to dismantle a military field hospital set up to take intensive care patients when hospitals were being inundated.