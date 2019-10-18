UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Endorses Brexit Deal And Urges UK MPs To Back It

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 10:30 AM

Europe endorses Brexit deal and urges UK MPs to back it

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :European Union leaders endorsed a hard-fought Brexit deal with Britain on Thursday, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces an uphill battle getting it through the British parliament.

"It looks like we are very close to the final stretch," EU Council President Donald Tusk told reporters after the other 27 leaders approved the accord.

But despite optimism from Johnson, British opposition parties and some of the prime minister's own allies in the House of Commons were quick to warn they would not support it when it goes to a vote in a special sitting on Saturday.

If the deal is defeated, the prime minister is legally obliged to ask EU leaders to postpone Brexit for a third time -- breaking his vow to lead Britain out on October 31.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned such a rejection would create an "extremely complicated situation", while Tusk said that if it happened he would consult member states on how to respond.

Johnson insisted he was "very confident" MPs would back the deal, but the immediate response from the opposition and even partners in a supporting party were hostile.

Juncker sought to focus MPs' minds, saying that Brussels can see no need for another delay to the painful divorce.

"We have a deal, and this deal means there is no need for any kind of prolongation," he told reporters -- although the decision will be for EU leaders.

Asked whether they had a message for the 48 percent of British voters who backed staying in the EU in the June 2016 Brexit referendum, Juncker simply said: "I would like to say to the 48 that they were right."And Tusk said: "I regret that it was 48 and not 52."But despite their misgivings, both men argued that the deal would protect the rights of remaining EU citizens and the integrity of the bloc's single market.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Vote European Union Divorce Brussels Lead Brexit June October 2016 Market From Opposition

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 18, 2019 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

UAE Rulers condole with Saudi King over pilgrim de ..

10 hours ago

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

10 hours ago

Exports, economy graph increasing by better polici ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.