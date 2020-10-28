UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Faces Tougher Virus Curbs But Melbourne Lifts Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:50 PM

Europe faces tougher virus curbs but Melbourne lifts lockdown

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :People in France and Germany were bracing Wednesday for tough new curbs on their daily lives as Europe struggled to contain an alarming surge in coronavirus cases with winter looming.

The deepening gloom across the continent contrasted with the jubilation in Australia's second city of Melbourne where champagne corks popped to celebrate the end of a months-long lockdown.

The pandemic has unleashed devastation across the global economy since emerging in China at the end of last year, whereas, in the absence of a vaccine or effective treatment, countries are being forced to impose widely unpopular Covid-19 restrictions that have sparked violent clashes in Italy.

Much of the United States -- the worst-hit nation in the world -- is also bracing for a tough winter, and the pandemic is dominating the campaign for next week's election.

In Europe, the main stock markets tumbled as investors fretted over the tighter measures expected to be imposed in the EU's leading economies.

Daily cases of Covid-19 in France have topped 50,000, while Germany is regularly reporting 10,000 new infections.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is also expected to push for tighter restrictions in crisis talks with regional leaders Wednesday.

The proposed measures include closing restaurants and bars and putting strict limits on private and public gatherings while keeping schools, daycares and shops open, according to the Bild daily.

And in Russia, an order making masks mandatory at public gatherings, on public transport and in elevators is set to come into force Wednesday.

The new restrictions are likely to test the resolve and patience of many.

Anger has already boiled over in Italy, where thousands have protested in recent days against anti-coronavirus curbs.

Some of the rallies have turned violent, particularly in Milan and Turin on Monday night when angry youths threw petrol bombs and stones at police cars and smashed up shop fronts.

But there was exhilaration and relief Down Under on Wednesday as Melbourne's five million people were able to return to shops and restaurants after months at home.

"We've really been awaiting this day for very long," department store manager Magda Combrinck told AFP. "It's a big day for us." It was, however, far from a return to business as usual. Shopper Lesley Kind, 71, said many smaller outlets in Melbourne's city centre had yet to reopen or appeared permanently closed.

Across the world, the coronavirus has infected close to 44 million people, with well over 1.1 million deaths,In the United States, President Donald Trump and his challenger Joe Biden are trading barbs over the handling of the pandemic as campaigning enters the final week ahead of the November 3 vote.

The US is reporting tens of thousands of new cases every day, with the overall caseload fast approaching nine million and a death toll over 225,000.

Related Topics

Election Petrol World Police Australia Business Russia Europe China Vote France Trump Germany Melbourne Turin Milan Italy United States Angela Merkel November Market National University From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bilawal says they will not let rigging in GB’s e ..

14 minutes ago

Infinix Pakistan Launches First Experience Store i ..

16 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak congratulates Arab, Islamic wor ..

21 minutes ago

Liquor license case: former DG Excise Gondal relea ..

26 minutes ago

NUST holds online research seminar on “The Secur ..

48 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Italy's Special Envoy to OIC

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.