Europe frets over reduced Russia gas supplies

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Russian gaz giant Gazprom begins 10 days of routine maintenance on its Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Monday -- with Germany and other European countries watching anxiously to see if the gas comes back on.

The annual work on the two pipelines was scheduled long in advance. The fear is however that -- with relations between Russia and the West at their lowest in years because of the invasion of Ukraine -- Gazprom might take the opportunity to simply shut off the valves.

"Putin is going to turn off the gas tap.

.. but will he turn it back on one day?" German mass daily Bild asked on Sunday on its website.

"We are confronted by an unprecedented situation -- anything is possible," German vice-chancellor, Robert Habeck, told public radio over the weekend.

"It is possible that the gas will flow once more, even at a higher volume level than before."One issue at least, was resolved over the weekend, when Canada agreed to return to Germany turbines needed to maintain the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, despite the objections of Ukraine.