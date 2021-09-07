New York, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Matilda Castren fired out of a bunker and drained her putt at the 18th to secure a 1-up victory over American Lizette Salas on Monday to ensure Europe will retain the Solheim Cup.

Having won the 2019 edition of the biennial match play showdown between European and US women in Scotland, Europe needed 14 points -- a tie -- to take the trophy back home from Inverness club in Ohio.

Singles wins from newcomers Leona Maguire and Castren helped make it happen, with an outright victory still on the cards with three matches remaining on the course.