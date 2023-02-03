UrduPoint.com

Europe Looks To Geothermal Energy As Gas Alternative

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Europe looks to geothermal energy as gas alternative

Munich, Germany, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The heating plant in Munich's southern Sendling neighbourhood has been run for more than a century on gas, often imported from far away.

But increasingly, it is the hot waters from deep underground the station that provide the energy.

Tacked on to the side of the original 19th-century red-brick plant is a boxy new geothermal unit surrounded by a tangle of pipes.

Work on the new installation started in 2016 and it opened in 2021, before Russia launched its assault on Ukraine and shut the pipelines to Europe.

But the timely opening of the modern unit -- one of the largest of its kind in Europe -- is a happy coincidence for the city, which like the rest of the country is facing the challenge of making up for lost Russian gas supplies.

- 'Perfect location' - Munich is pouring in one billion Euros ($1.1 billion) through 2035 to develop the geothermal energy and make the city's heating carbon neutral.

"We're sitting on a gold mine," says Christian Peltl, director of geothermal energy at SWR, the operator of the plant in Sendling.

"Munich has the perfect geological location" in a region known for its thermal baths, Peltl says.

Everywhere in Europe, interest in geothermal projects has grown in recent years as officials search for ways to decarbonise their energy systems.

The conflict in Ukraine has reinforced the trend. Moscow's invasion last year brought Russian gas deliveries to Europe to a shuddering halt and triggered an alarming spike in energy costs across Europe.

After a heady peak, prices on the spot market have fallen in recent weeks. But the crisis has underscored the vulnerabilities of the continent in the area of energy.

Reliable and sustainable geothermal energy seems like the perfect alternative to gas.

Piping hot thermal waters are pumped up from three kilometres (1.9 miles) below the surface. The heat is transferred into the local network, which connects nearby homes to the plant, while the cooled thermal waters are sent back underground.

"There was really a boom in orders since the beginning of the (energy) crisis," says Peltl.

At the end of 2022, the German government published a plan to increase the production of geothermal energy tenfold by 2030 to 10 terawatt hours (Twh).

To reach the ambitious target, Germany, which uses gas for 50 percent of its heating, wants to start "at least 100 new geothermal projects".

Across the border in France, the government published a plan Thursday to increase the number of deep geothermal energy schemes by 40 percent by 2030.

In Hungary, the government issued a decree in October to expand use of the energy source.

The Italian government is also gearing up to support expansion, while in Denmark, the largest plant in the country is set to open in Aarhus in 2030, supplying 20 percent of the city's heating.

- 'Boom' - Once fully operational, the new plant in Munich will be able to supply up to 80,000 local homes with warmth via a sprawling network of pipes.

The station is largely automated, with its operation controlled from a room in the older part of the edifice.

While geothermal energy is a boon to those who can access it, "it is only part of the solution", says Thomas Gilg, head of the Munich plant.

Not everywhere is suited to geothermal energy. Above all else, the energy drawn from below the surface has to be used locally.

"We must not fool ourselves. With this plant we cannot supply the whole of Munich," says Gilg.

Excavation works to install a plant in Strasbourg, France, were blamed for two minor earthquakes felt in the area at the end of 2020.

Nonetheless, the Sendling plant operators see the potential as "massive", according to Peltl.

According to the European Commission, geothermal energy could provide carbon-free heating for "up to 25 percent" of residents in the EU.

Related Topics

Century Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe France German Germany Strasbourg Munich Hungary Denmark October Border Gas 2016 2020 Gold Market Christian All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Lahore court dismisses FIA’s case, orders releas ..

Lahore court dismisses FIA’s case, orders release of Imran Riaz Khan

34 seconds ago
 IMF asks govt to increase petroleum development le ..

IMF asks govt to increase petroleum development ley

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmi ..

Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday

39 minutes ago
 Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bo ..

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bowling coach

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists during exchang ..

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan ..

4 hours ago
 PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

PM convenes All Parties Conference on Tuesday

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.