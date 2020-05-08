UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Marks 75 Years Since End Of WWII Under Virus Shadow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:00 AM

Europe marks 75 years since end of WWII under virus shadow

Berlin, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Europe marks 75 years since the end of World War II in a sombre mood Friday as the coronavirus pandemic forces the cancellation of elaborate ceremonies even as Berlin declares an exceptional holiday for the first time.

Chancellor Angela Merkel will join President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in laying wreaths at Neue Wache -- Germany's main memorial to the victims of war and dictatorship, followed by a speech by the president.

Unlike elsewhere on the continent, where May 8 is celebrated annually as Victory in Europe Day, the anniversary of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender to the Allies has always been just another work day in Europe's biggest economy.

The city of Berlin has however declared a one-off public holiday to remember the day 75 years ago when the war that claimed over 50 million lives came to an end in Europe.

The move has prompted some to call for the date to be made a permanent public holiday, touching off a heated debate in Germany.

