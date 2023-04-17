Europe must defend global order: German foreign minister

Karuizawa, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Europe should not only defend its own peace but act with a broad worldview, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Monday after talks with G7 counterparts.

Europeans "must not withdraw into our shells.

We must not limit ourselves to defending the European peace, because it is under attack," Baerbock told a press conference in Karuizawa, Japan, where the gathering of the top diplomats was taking place.

"We must act sovereignly and independently with a broad view of the world, especially when others suddenly act to our detriment or to the detriment of others," she added.