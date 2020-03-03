Europe must share migrant burden, Erdogan tells Merkel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Istanbul, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Turkey's leader urged Europe on Monday to take a "fair share of the burden" of helping migrants, during a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan made the request as thousands of migrants headed to Turkey's border with Greece, days after Turkey said it would open the frontier.