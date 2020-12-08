UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe Passes 20 Mn Coronavirus Cases: AFP Tally

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 07:50 PM

Europe passes 20 mn coronavirus cases: AFP tally

Paris, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Health officials have recorded more than 20 million cases of the coronavirus across Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1315 GMT Tuesday, based on official sources.

The 52 countries in the region carry the heaviest caseload for the disease, which arrived on the continent at the beginning of the year.

Europe has recorded nearly 40 percent of the new cases detected over the last seven days worldwide, but the rate of infection appears to be stabilising, with a two percent drop in cases compared with the previous week.

Related Topics

Europe Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority partners with du fo ..

41 minutes ago

Forbes' Asia 100 Digital stars list mentions Mahi ..

2 hours ago

Expert-led workshops at SEF 2020 cultivate more im ..

2 hours ago

The Arts Councils who are not working for the prom ..

2 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif suggests all resignations be submitte ..

2 hours ago

10,000 news items in over a dozen languages appear ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.