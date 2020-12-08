Europe passes 20 mn coronavirus cases: AFP tally

Paris, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Health officials have recorded more than 20 million cases of the coronavirus across Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1315 GMT Tuesday, based on official sources.

The 52 countries in the region carry the heaviest caseload for the disease, which arrived on the continent at the beginning of the year.

Europe has recorded nearly 40 percent of the new cases detected over the last seven days worldwide, but the rate of infection appears to be stabilising, with a two percent drop in cases compared with the previous week.