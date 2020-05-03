UrduPoint.com
Europe Prepares To Ease Lockdowns As Signs Pandemic Ebbing

Sun 03rd May 2020

Rome, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :European nations on Sunday prepared for further cautious easing of coronavirus restrictions following signs the pandemic may be slowing, with hard-hit Italy set to follow Spain in allowing people outside after weeks of confinement.

More than 243,000 people have been killed and 3.4 million infected worldwide by the virus, which has left half of humanity under some form of lockdown and pushed the global economy towards its worst downturn since the Great Depression.

After a two-month lockdown, Italians on Monday will be allowed to stroll in parks and visit relatives. Restaurants can open for takeaways and wholesale stores can resume business, but there was some confusion about the extent of the easing.

Romans were doing aerobics on their rooftop terraces and exercising indoors on Sunday and the squares in the city centre were mostly empty on the last day Italians were obliged to remain within 200 metres of their homes.

"On the one hand, we're super excited for the reopening, we're already organising various activities the kids will be able to do with their grandparents outdoors, workshops in the garden, that sort of thing. The kids can't wait to see them," said Rome resident Marghe Lodoli, who has three children.

"On the other hand, it's disorientating. The rules are not clear, and we're not sure if just using common sense will do."Italian authorities have said some preventative measures are still needed in a country that has the second-highest number of virus deaths in the world after the United States.

