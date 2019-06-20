Europe seeks compromise candidate for top EU job

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :European leaders will try once again Thursday to agree on a compromise EU leader after political groups failed to unite behind a candidate.

None of the leading Names to have emerged during last month's European election has won consensus support from the four mainstream parties to become president of the European Commission, the EU's executive arm.

This lowers the threat that Thursday's summit will turn into a stand-off between rival capitals, but could also delay efforts to fill Brussels' top job.

"I remain cautiously optimistic, as those I have spoken to have expressed determination to decide swiftly," EU Council president Donald Tusk said of Thursday's desired outcome.

Tusk chairs EU leaders' summits and has set his colleagues the task of agreeing on a nominee to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as Commission head.

Other jobs up for grabs include speaker of the European parliament, which will sit for the first time on July 2, and foreign policy chief.

National leaders want to control the process and dole out the most senior jobs in a way that balances men and women, east and west, small countries and large.

But the results of the European election forced the main conservative, socialist, liberal and Green parliamentary blocs to form a majority coalition.

The parties, while working to draft a joint political programme, have not yet fallen behind a particular leader.

One possible candidate is Bavarian conservative MEP Manfred Weber, who led the centre-right EPP grouping to take the biggest single bloc of seats.

But he has failed to win over Dutch social democrat Frans Timmerman's S&D or the liberal Renew Europe group, which backed Danish commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

The final nominee must have the backing of least 21 of the 28 EU leaders and a majority in the 751-member parliament.