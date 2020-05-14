UrduPoint.com
Europe Steps Up Reopening, Unveils Plans For Summer Travel

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Europe moved ahead with its emergence from coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday and laid out plans for summer tourism, but the pandemic gathered pace elsewhere.

Britain followed France, Italy and Spain in easing its lockdown but only in England, where people were given more freedom to leave their homes and return to their jobs if they cannot work remotely.

Austria said its borders with Germany would reopen from mid-June and Berlin said it aimed to end virus checks at its land borders in about a month.

Desperate to save millions of tourism jobs, the European Union set out plans for a phased restart of travel this summer, with EU border controls eventually lifted and measures to minimise the risks of infection, like wearing face masks on shared transport.

"Today's guidance can be the chance of a better season for the many Europeans whose livelihood depends on tourism and, of course, for those who would like to travel this summer," EU Commission executive vice president Margrethe Vestager told reporters.

In a sign that France might be ready for summer holidays, some beaches reopened on Wednesday.

