Europe Stocks Waver In Opening Deals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :European stock markets diverged at the start of trading on Monday in a hesitant start to the week, despite gains across most of Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dipped 0.2 percent compared with the closing level on Friday, to 6,926.18 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index also fell 0.2 percent to 6,248.84, but Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.2 percent to 15,302.37.

Most Asian indices rose Monday following a strong end to last week on Wall Street, as traders turned their attention to the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting and earnings from corporate giants.

