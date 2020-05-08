Europe, US mark 75 years since end of WWII

Berlin, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Europe and the United States mark 75 years since the end of World War II on Friday in a sombre mood as the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of elaborate ceremonies even as Berlin declares an exceptional holiday for the first time.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will join President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in laying wreaths at Neue Wache -- the country's main memorial to the victims of war and dictatorship, followed by a speech by the president.

Unlike elsewhere on the continent, where May 8 is celebrated annually as Victory in Europe Day, the anniversary of Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender to the Allies has always been just another work day in Europe's biggest economy.

The city of Berlin has however declared a one-off public holiday to remember the day 75 years ago when the war that claimed over 50 million lives came to an end in Europe.

The move has prompted some to call for the date to be made a permanent public holiday, touching off a heated debate in Germany.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas declined to wade into the discussion on Friday, saying it was not "the essential issue".

"What's important is that this day is properly understood in Germany as a day of liberation anda day that can actually be celebrated," Maas told public broadcaster ZDF.