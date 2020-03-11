UrduPoint.com
Europe Virus Cases Top 22,000 With 930 Deaths: AFP Tally

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of cases of the coronavirus in Europe has topped 22,000, with Italy still the hardest hit country, according to an AFP tally at 1700 GMT on Wednesday.

Total confirmed infections in Europe have risen to 22,307 with 930 deaths, according to the tally which is compiled from official sources. In Italy, the number has risen to 12,462 cases with 827 fatalities.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

