Paris, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :More than 300,000 people have died from the coronavirus in Europe, according to a tally compiled by AFP from health authorities on Friday.

The region is the second-worst affected by the pandemic in terms of fatalities, with a total of 300,688 deaths, compared to 408,841 in Latin America and the Caribbean.