Europe 'will not compromise' with US over Iran sanctions: Macron

United Nations, United States, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Europe would not compromise with the United States over Washington's move to reactivate sanctions on Iran, warning the so-called snapback could undermine the UN Security Council and increase middle East tensions.

"We will not compromise on the activation of a mechanism that the United States is not in a position to activate on its own after leaving the agreement," Macron told the UN General Assembly's 75th session by video from Paris.

"This would undermine the unity of the Security Council and the integrity of its decisions, and it would run the risk of further aggravating tensions in the region," he warned.