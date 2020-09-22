UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Europe 'will Not Compromise' With US Over Iran Sanctions: Macron

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Europe 'will not compromise' with US over Iran sanctions: Macron

United Nations, United States, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Europe would not compromise with the United States over Washington's move to reactivate sanctions on Iran, warning the so-called snapback could undermine the UN Security Council and increase middle East tensions.

"We will not compromise on the activation of a mechanism that the United States is not in a position to activate on its own after leaving the agreement," Macron told the UN General Assembly's 75th session by video from Paris.

"This would undermine the unity of the Security Council and the integrity of its decisions, and it would run the risk of further aggravating tensions in the region," he warned.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Iran Europe Washington Paris United States Middle East From Agreement Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff tours site of UAE-Greece joint mili ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 4 businesses and warns 18 for ..

1 hour ago

Ford Canada, Union Strike Deal Securing $1.5Bln in ..

10 minutes ago

Govt offering various incentives to foreign invest ..

10 minutes ago

IOC President message on " Olympism and Corona II ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Police records 721 violations of COVID-19 pr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.