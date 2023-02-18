European allies vow more support for Kyiv at security meet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Munich, Germany, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :European powers on Friday vowed to intensify support for Ukraine as it battles to repel Russia, with France's president underlining at a major security conference that the time was not ripe for talks with Moscow.

Days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia sending its forces into Ukraine, Moscow chalked up a small gain in its grinding offensive.

The head of Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed the capture of a village near Bakhmut -- the eastern city that is the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle of Moscow's offensive.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted that lives were at stake as he opened the Munich Security Conference with an impassioned plea for allies to speed up support.

"We need speed -- speed of our agreements, speed of our delivery... speed of decisions to limit Russian potential," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron joined in the call for allies to "intensify our support" for Ukraine to aid its forces in launching a counter-offensive.

"It is not the time for dialogue because we have a Russia which has chosen war, which has chosen to intensify the war, and which has chosen to go as far as committing war crimes and to attacking civilian infrastructure," he said.

While insisting he did not want to see a drawn-out war, he said France was ready for a "prolonged conflict".

Chancellor Olaf Scholz meanwhile insisted that German support was "designed to last", and urged allies to speed up deliveries of heavy tanks promised to Ukraine.

- Scholz tank turnaround - The conference in Munich is also being attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China's top diplomat Wang Yi and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Russian delegates including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who was a regular attendee in the past, were not invited.

Scholz's pleas for allies to step up deliveries of tanks underlined a recent reversal of his political fortunes.

Up until last month, he was facing accusations of foot-dragging over his reluctance to permit delivery of the German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, despite increasing pressure from Kyiv.

Berlin finally agreed to allow the armaments, widely used in Europe, to be sent to Ukraine, and pledged to deliver some of the most modern ones from its military stocks.

Under German law, Berlin must give permission for other countries that use the tanks to re-export them.

However, it is now struggling to persuade allies to follow suit.

"Those who can send such battle tanks should really do so now," Scholz told the conference, where he said he would be "intensively campaigning" to get allies to move on the issue.