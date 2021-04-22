UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European And US Stocks Rebound, Nikkei Tumbles On Covid-19 Surge

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:30 AM

European and US stocks rebound, Nikkei tumbles on Covid-19 surge

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :European and US stocks staged a rebound Wednesday after two days of losses, while Japan's Nikkei tumbled on a worsening Covid-19 outbreak ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

On Wall Street, most sectors advanced after a two-day retreat sparked partly by valuation fears. But investors took the drop as a cue to buy, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.9 percent to 34,137.31.

"The mood is very positive and it's a good sign," Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital Securities told AFP. "It seems the market has finished with that small technical adjustment over the past few days." London, Paris and Frankfurt all pushed higher earlier in the day.

"European markets are in recovery mode today, with stocks turning upward to regain lost ground after sharp declines yesterday," said analyst Joshua Mahony at trading firm IG.

"Markets are caught between optimism over vaccination progress at home and the fact that global efforts to combat the pandemic remain reliant upon economic restrictions until vaccines are widespread." Japan's Nikkei slumped two percent after the port city of Osaka -- where hospital beds for seriously ill coronavirus patients have run out -- asked the central government to impose a state of emergency.

Infections there are rising just three months before the country hosts the virus-delayed Olympics, and Tokyo and several other areas are expected to follow in Osaka's footsteps.

Tokyo Olympics organizers said they may put off an announcement on how many fans can attend the Games until May or June in light of the virus situation.

Organizers have already barred overseas fans from the pandemic-delayed event, and were expected to announce an upper limit on domestic spectators sometime this month.

But Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said they are now only likely to "decide a direction" in April, and the decision could come as late as June -- possibly just a month before the Games open on July 23.

- Super League implosion - Meanwhile, the focus was also on the implosion of the European Super League (ESL) project after all six English clubs involved withdrew, following a furious backlash from fans and football authorities.

Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus then announced Wednesday that they were pulling out, dealing a fatal blow to the ESL and whittling the original "Dirty Dozen" down to just Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Shares in publicly-listed Italian side Juventus plunged Wednesday by more than 13 percent in Milan.

England's Manchester United saw its New York stock price rise two percent after having tumbled by six percent on Tuesday.

Among other individual companies, Netflix dropped 7.4 percent despite blowout earnings, as it projected lower-than-expected new subscribers.

Netflix executives said the slowing membership growth points to "big Covid-19 pull forward in 2020" and limitations to its programing due to pandemic-related production delays.

- Key figures around 2040 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.9 percent at 34,137.31 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 0.9 percent at 4,173.42 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 1.2 percent at 13,950.22 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.5 percent at 6,895.29 (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.4 at 15,195.97 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.7 percent at 6,210.55 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.9 percent at 3,976.41 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 2.0 percent at 28,508.55 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.8 percent at 28,621.92 (close) Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,472.93 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.2033 from $1.2036 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3925 from $1.3937 Euro/pound: UP at 86.40 pence from 86.36 pence Dollar/yen: DOWN at 108.07 Yen from 108.11 yenBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.9 percent at $65.32 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.2 percent at $61.35 per barrel

Related Topics

Football London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Milan Osaka Tokyo Buy Progress Barcelona Madrid Price New York Japan Euro Manchester United April May June July Stocks 2020 Market Olympics Event All From Government Real Madrid Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan Dow Jones Netflix Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends 1st virtual MoI Ramadan cou ..

5 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme enters 27th ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Health obtains GC-Mark Certification i ..

7 hours ago

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

8 hours ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

8 hours ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.