(@FahadShabbir)

London, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Europe's benchmark oil contract Brent North Sea rebounded sharply Wednesday from Omicron-driven losses and before a key OPEC output meeting.

Brent crude jumped 5.0 percent to $72.70 per barrel, while New York's WTI crude was up 4.7 percent at $69.32.