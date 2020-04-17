European car market contracts 55% in March

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :European automobile sales fell by 55 percent last month due to the coronavirus outbreak as lockdown measures went into effect in most nations, the industry's trade association said Friday.

"All 27 EU markets contracted in March, but Italy took the biggest hit, with registrations falling by 85.4 percent to 28,326 new cars," the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said.