European Champions England March To Women's World Cup Quarterfinals

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ANKARA, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Defending European champions England on Monday booked their place in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals.

In a Round of 16 match held in Australia's Brisbane, England eliminated Nigeria 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 tie.

After a video review by referees, English midfielder Lauren James was shown a straight red card in the 87th minute for stamping on the back of Nigerian player Michelle Alozie.

The Lionesses had to play with 10 players for the extra time, and the penalties decided the winning team.

Beth England, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, and Chloe Kelly scored for England in the penalty shootout. Lionesses' Georgia Stanway missed her penalty.

Kelly scored the winning kick for England.

In Nigeria, Rasheedat Ajibade and Christy Ucheibe converted their penalties successfully, but Desire Oparanozie and Alozie missed their spot kicks.

So Nigeria are out of the Women's World Cup.

England will travel to Sydney to play their quarterfinal match on Aug. 12.

