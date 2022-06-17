European Commission recommends EU candidate status for Ukraine, Moldova

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The European Commission on Friday recommended Ukraine and Moldova be granted candidate status for accession to the European Union (EU).

Both countries should also be granted the "European Perspective," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The College of the European Commission met on Friday morning to issue an opinion on whether Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia should be granted the European Perspective and candidate status for EU accession.

The College's opinion will help the European Council make a decision on granting or not candidate status to the three countries. The European Council will make its decision next week during its next meeting on June 23-24.