- Home
- Miscellaneous
- European Commission to issue up to 80B Euro in bonds to finance support for Ukraine
European Commission To Issue Up To 80B Euro In Bonds To Finance Support For Ukraine
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2022 | 03:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The European Commission will issue up to €80 billion ($84.9 billion) bonds to finance economic recovery and support for Ukraine in the first half of 2023.
The commission "intends to issue up to €80 billion of long-term EU-Bonds in the first half of 2023 under its unified funding approach," it said in a statement.
"Under this approach, the Commission – on behalf of the EU – will henceforth issue only 'EU-Bonds' rather than separately denominated bonds for individual programmes such as SURE (temporary Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency) and Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA)," it added.
The programs to be financed include the €70 billion NextGenerationEU recovery program and the new MFA+ program for Ukraine, which will account for some €10 billion, the statement said.