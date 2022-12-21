European Commission to issue up to 80B Euro in bonds to finance support for Ukraine

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The European Commission will issue up to €80 billion ($84.9 billion) bonds to finance economic recovery and support for Ukraine in the first half of 2023.

The commission "intends to issue up to €80 billion of long-term EU-Bonds in the first half of 2023 under its unified funding approach," it said in a statement.

"Under this approach, the Commission – on behalf of the EU – will henceforth issue only 'EU-Bonds' rather than separately denominated bonds for individual programmes such as SURE (temporary Support to mitigate Unemployment Risks in an Emergency) and Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA)," it added.

The programs to be financed include the €70 billion NextGenerationEU recovery program and the new MFA+ program for Ukraine, which will account for some €10 billion, the statement said.