UrduPoint.com

European Court Condemns Russia Over Navalny 2020 Poisoning

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM

European court condemns Russia over Navalny 2020 poisoning

Strasbourg, France, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The European Court of Human Rights Tuesday condemned Russia for failing to properly investigate the 2020 poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny which the West says was an assassination bid.

The Strasbourg-based ECHR said Russia had notably failed "to explore the allegations of a possible political motive for the attempted murder, as well as possible involvement of state agents", unanimously finding Russia had violated the European Convention on Human Rights.

It said Russia had refused to open criminal proceedings into the poisoning, which led to Navalny falling into a coma and being put on life support.

The anti-corruption campaigner, seen by supporters as a potential political rival of President Vladimir Putin, fell ill while on a flight from Siberia.

He was later evacuated to Germany where he recovered but was imprisoned on his return to Moscow and has been behind bars ever since.

The ECHR noted that tests by the German government had shown "definite proof" of the presence of the chemical nerve agent Novichok in Navalny's system.

The court said the inquiry by Russia was not open to scrutiny and Navalny had not been allowed to participate.

The investigation was not "capable of leading to the establishment of the relevant facts and the identification and, if appropriate, punishment of those responsible," it said.

"It (the probe) therefore could not be considered adequate." Russia was ordered to pay Navalny 40,000 Euros ($43,000) in damages.

The ECHR is part of the pan-European rights body the Council of Europe from which Russia was expelled in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine last year.

However the ECHR still has a backlog of cases filed by Russian nationals before then and is continuing to issue verdicts.

It says Russia has a binding legal obligation to implement ECHR judgements concerning Moscow's actions or violations up until 16 September 2022

Related Topics

Murder Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Germany Vladimir Putin September Criminals 2020 From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to SMA

8 minutes ago
 MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption ..

MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption, sustainable practices

53 minutes ago
 Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad ..

Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad’s Pilot Challenge Undefined

53 minutes ago
 SEC approves promotion of 711 employees of SP, SPS ..

SEC approves promotion of 711 employees of SP, SPSA

53 minutes ago
 LHC orders to immediately release Shah Mahmood Qur ..

LHC orders to immediately release Shah Mahmood Qureshi

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves Souq Al Jubail logos in Al ..

Sharjah Ruler approves Souq Al Jubail logos in Al Dhaid and Kalba

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.