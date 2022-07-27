Luxembourg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :A European court on Wednesday upheld a broadcast ban imposed on Russian news channel RT France, leading the Kremlin to say it would further hinder the work of Western media working in Russia.

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg threw out an appeal from state-owned outlet RT against the ban, which the EU imposed in March as part of EU sanctions slapped on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The court said in a statement that its decision was based on the sanctions being temporary and found that they were "appropriate and necessary to the aims pursued" given the "extraordinary context".

"In the light of those considerations, the general court dismisses the action in its entirety," its judges ruled.

They also concluded that evidence presented by RT France was "not capable of demonstrating an overall balanced treatment by the latter of information concerning the ongoing war." RT France immediately announced an appeal, while the Kremlin said it would take retaliatory measures.

"Of course, we will take similar measures of pressure on Western media that operate in our country," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We will also not let them work in our country," he said, describing the Kremlin's reaction to the ban as "extremely negative." "Essentially, RT has been blocked and cannot operate in Europe," Peskov said. "Europeans are trampling on their own ideals." Since Moscow's February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russian lawmakers have passed draconian new laws restricting media freedom under which criticism of the war and occupation can lead to lengthy prison sentences.

Consistently accused of parroting Russian state propaganda, RT has been blocked in most Western countries since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine.

Launched in 2005 as Russia Today, the channel had grown its reach through broadcasts and websites in several languages including English, French, Spanish, German and Arabic.

Many foreign journalists have left Russia and a number of foreign media outlets suspended their operations in the country after authorities in Moscow introduced prison terms of up to 15 years for spreading "fake news" about the Russian army.