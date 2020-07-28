European equities mixed at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :European stocks enjoyed mixed fortunes at the open on Tuesday as investors cautiously eyed hopes of a fresh US stimulus package.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies added 0.6 percent to 6,142.32 points compared with the closing level on Monday.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.3 percent to 12,878.53 points but the Paris CAC 40 index fell 0.3 percent to 4,924.66.